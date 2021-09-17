Daisy Ridley Returning In Future Star Wars Shows, Our Scoop Confirmed

By Tristan Zelden | 13 seconds ago

Despite some divisive decisions in the sequels, Star Wars continues to move forward with solid hits like The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian. Characters can be gone for a long time, but as we have seen, anyone can come back whether they are dead or alive. The leading star of the sequels Daisy Ridley (Chaos Walking), is reportedly in talks to reprise her role as Rey in a Disney Plus series.

As reported by We Got This Covered, Daisy Ridley will make some sort of appearance in a Star Wars series on the streaming platform. It is uncertain if it will be a cameo or if she will get her own series all to herself, similar to Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett coming later this year or the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that is slated for 2022. Since the service has become important to Disney, it would not be all that surprising either that a Disney Plus series is the goal in mind rather than a movie to further bolster its extensive list of shows offered.

What sparks some confidence in this story is that we heard similar rumblings earlier this year. We got an exclusive where our trusted and proven sources told us that Daisy Ridley was in talks for another Star Wars project. At the time, we did not know the exact details, but this development should cautiously pique fans’ interest.

So far, Disney and Lucasfilm have not touched anything on the Star Wars timeline, that is after The Rise of Skywalker, which ended the saga with Daisy Ridley and her co-stars. Visions, the upcoming anime series, will have episodes that touch this unexplored territory of the universe. As the franchise loves to tie things closely together, especially with how many different projects send fans back to Tatooine, seeing Rey once again would not be that big of a surprise as the studio dips its toes into a post-Episode IX world.

What will determine the return of Rey is Daisy Ridley. The cast from her to Oscar Isaac (Dune) and John Boyega (Naked Singularity) were burned by both the studio and the fans. For one, Boyega was marketed to be a potential Jedi, but his character did not really go anywhere. Then came the backlash to the divisive installments of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. It is still possible to see a return, but that kind of hate can diminish one’s ideas about doing more work with a particular franchise.

Scheduling is another obstacle that will need to be handled if Daisy Ridley were to return. She has quite a few projects lined up for her in the near future. She will star in the thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter with Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider), Garret Hedlund (Mosiac), and Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone). The Star Wars actress will be in the World War 2 drama Women in the Castle with Ninia Hoss (Homeland) and Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour). The final listed project for Ridley will be the animated movie The Inventor with Marion Cotillard (Inception), Stephen Fry (Danger Mouse), and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows).