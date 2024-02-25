Cure Deadpool Of This Disease, He Dies

By Chris Snellgrove |

From the very first film, Deadpool has been a sympathetic character to fans despite the fact that he was a murderer for hire…it’s difficult, after all, to watch the character develop cancer, and it’s just as difficult watching his attempts to cure that cancer leave him horribly disfigured. Interestingly, that cancer never went away, but his Wolverine-like healing powers help keep it at bay. Many sympathetic fans still want the superhero cured of this terrible condition, but here’s the thing: thanks to an old issue of Deadpool, we know that nothing would kill the Merc With a Mouth quicker than curing his cancer.