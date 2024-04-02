The New Sci-Fi Thriller Series You Can Watch Without Netflix

Using the concept of the observer effect to drive the plot forward, Constellation is a wild journey through space, time, and the human mind that will warrant repeat watches because there is so much storytelling to unpack across the series’ first season.

Constellation starts out on the International Space Station (ISS), and centers on Jo Ericsson (Noomi Rapace), an astronaut working for the European Space Agency. When the ISS is struck by a foreign object, which turns out to be the corpse of a female USSR astronaut, a crew member named Paul is killed, and the remaining three crew members board onto a Soyuz MS spacecraft to return to Earth.

Jo stays on board the ISS to repair the other docked spacecraft before heading back to Earth herself.