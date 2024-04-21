Civil War Controversy Gets Heated Over AI Posters

By Britta DeVore |

The use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood has been one of the most heated topics over the last year and now Alex Garland’s latest action feature, Civil War, has added its name to the controversy as its studio, A24, released numerous posters using AI imagery. In a collection of images, the battle lines are drawn and the United States is in peril as it’s torn from the seams by opposing viewpoints, with the country plunging into the second Civil War in its history. To many viewers, the use of AI design would likely go unnoticed but to those in the know, the clues are jumping out everywhere.