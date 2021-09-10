Christopher Nolan’s New Movie Has Been Revealed

By Apeksha Bagchi | 18 seconds ago

Even though Tenet’s box office returns weren’t exactly what was expected from a Christopher Nolan film, there is no denying that it was another spectacular project presented by the director. Since its release last year, Nolan fans have been eagerly awaiting for the faintest whisper of the director working on bringing viewers his next wonder. And now, at last, we finally have a confirmed report that the visionary is currently busy developing his next film.

Deadline has reported that Christopher Nolan has been working on a new film, which will be in the same vein as his 2017 released critically acclaimed war film, Dunkirk. The new film will focus on a “seminal moment” in World War II i.e., the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s contribution in the creation of the first atomic bombs, the same weapons which were used in 1945 to carry out the devastating bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The publication has further reported that unlike the last few films by Christopher Nolan, which were backed by Warner Bros., the director, and his reps are currently discussing his new project with other major studios. While it is not known if the list of studios involved also includes Warner Bros, it is obvious that they are no longer Nolan’s first choice. This sudden demotion probably stems from the fact that the last time the director talked about the studio, it was to publicly air his disappointment with Warner Bros. He vented his frustration against their plan of releasing all the films in their 2021 slate both in theaters and on their streamer, HBO Max, without giving any warning to its financing partners or the cast and crew of the films.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan, who has worked with Warner Bros. for a long-time, joined directors whose films were included in the mix, like Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), to openly criticize the step. He called HBO Max “the worst streaming service” and spoke passionately about how Warner Bros. is “dismantling” the hard work of those connected with the films while undermining its potential to be a game-changer in the world of cinema.

According to Christopher Nolan, their decision to cater 17 tentpole films to their streamer was not economically sound as “even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.” Warner Bros. drastic decision was probably the result of the less than satisfactory box-office earnings of Tenet, which was released exclusively in theaters smack dab in the middle of the pandemic. Even though it had the name of Nolan backing it and no other big films to compete against, its revenue potential suffered because of the lack of moviegoers who were still wary of returning to theaters during the pandemic.

As for the cast of this upcoming film, Deadline has reported that Cillian Murphy, who has starred in multiple Christopher Nolan-directed features- Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Inception- might be a part of the cast. As of now, no further information is available about the cast of the Dunkirk-like drama or when its production is expected to take off as the project is yet to be officially announced by the director.