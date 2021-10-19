See Catwoman Team-Up With Batwoman In New Trailer

By Erika Hanson | 9 seconds ago

DC revealed the trailer for its latest animated movie, Catwoman: Hunted this past Saturday at their 2021 FanDome event. Fans were given a first look at DC’s most famous burglar-turned anti-hero as she teams up with Batwoman for the movie slated to be released on Blu-ray and DVD on February 8th, 2022. The trailer reveals that the story will see the infamous DC character in a heist movie fit for the cat burglar.

You can see the pair in the new Catwoman trailer below.

The movie follows Catwoman, voiced by Elizabeth Gillies of Dynasty after she steals a precious jewel that puts her in the crosshairs of both villains and heroes alike. The movie will feature well-known DC Universe characters such as Black Mask (Jonathan Banks), Solomon Grundy (Steve Blum), Talia al Ghul (Zehra Fazhal), and most importantly, Batwoman (Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Batwoman will then team up with Selina Kyle for a cat and bat duo as they take on Wonder Woman’s Barbara Minerva (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) as the leader of the crime syndicate.

For this story, Catwoman seems to undergo a redemption story arc as she strikes a deal with Interpol to wipe her slate clean. In doing so, she must infiltrate and destabilize the Leviathan Crime Syndicate in order to have her crimes erased. The action-packed trailer also gives us a glimpse at where we will see Selina in action. From extravagant costume parties with swordfights to skydiving missions, there seems to be much in store for this animated movie. Batwoman, also known as Bruce Wayne’s cousin, is seen in the trailer standing back to back with Catwoman as they take on hordes of enemies. As a fairly odd duo, we expect plenty of quippy lines from the two characters as they are forced together for this story.

Catwoman: Hunted will have its own unique art style, separate from prior DC animated films. Bringing in an anime-style art concept similar to that seen in Cowboy Bebop, fans are hopeful that director Shinsuke Terasawa, who has worked on other anime’s such as Arc the Lad, The Tower of DRUAGA: The Aegis of URUK, and Lupin the Third, will breath new life into DC’s animated projects. Unlike other animated films from DC such as Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Catwoman: Hunted will also not be part of a shared continuity in the DC universe.

Fans of the titular vixen are sure to be pleased with the fresh new look of this new animated picture as they prepare to see the cat in live-action for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, slated to be released on March 4, 2022. Catwoman: Hunted also looks to be the starting point for a new era of DC animated films coming soon. Next year will see the release of the animated crossovers Teen Titans Go and DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse which will feature characters from the two Cartoon Network series team up for a comedic adventure. Soon afterward, a new Green Lantern film Green Lantern: Beware My Power will premiere in the summer of 2022. No trailers have been released for either film yet, but we are hopeful that they will look just as promising as Catwoman: Hunted.