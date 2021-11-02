Disney’s Buzz Lightyear Movie Will Have Substantial LGBTQ Representation

By Carolyn Jenkins | 1 hour ago

Disney has recently been a source of frustration for fans. The internet has proven that Marvel’s decisions cannot please everyone. Currently, fans are awash with disappointment over the upcoming Eternals film. The film is now the lowest-rated Marvel Studios film according to Rotten Tomatoes. This is particularly unfortunate as it has the first appearance of an LGBTQ couple for the franchise. This has some wondering if such representation will be affected in the future. However, some sources are saying not to worry. According to insider Grace Randolph, host of Beyond the Trailer, the new Buzz Lightyear movie will have LGBTQ representation as well.

See what insider Grace Randolph has to say about the new Buzz Lightyear movie below.

I know some of you are disheartened by the #Eternals Rotten Tomatoes score, considering it features the 1st LGBT couple in the MCU



but don't worry, #Disney is not giving up!



I hear there is substantial LGBT representation in #Lightyear as well! (Not Buzz, another character) pic.twitter.com/eHVCx62cxd — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 27, 2021

The news of Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s film initially was surrounded by confusion. This confusion was based on the fact that Evans will be voicing the “original” Buzz Lightyear. First reactions to this news presumed that this would see him playing the character from Toy Story. This was quickly corrected and clarified. Chris Evans will be portraying the Buzz Lightyear who the toy was based. In the realm of Toy Story, the Buzz Lightyear toy is based on a real person in that universe. This is the character that Evans will be playing. But even though that misconception has been corrected, the internet continues to stir the pot.

The controversy does not seem to stop. Now audience members are questioning whether Tim Allen was passed over for the part of Lightyear. Allen is famous for voicing the Buzz Lightyear toy in the original Toy Story films. Even though Pixar claimed that this iteration is not the Buzz Lightyear toy, the internet still likes to jump to conclusions. Fans are speculating whether Allen was recast on purpose. In recent years, Allen has become outspoken politically. Many audience members have wondered if this means Allen has been cancelled by Disney. Allen’s show Last Man Standing was a right-wing perspective on gender relations in a house with only one man. This show was popular among conservatives and some wonder if Allen’s beliefs contributed to Evans’s casting. Pixar has gone on the record disputing the claim that Tim Allen was passed over.

Regardless of intent, the Buzz Lightyear film still looks to be gaining popularity. The teaser trailer garnered an impressive 83 million worldwide views in the first 24 hours it was available. This makes Disney’s reported choice of LGBTQ representation all the more important. Despite the critical failure of Eternals, that should not suggest that representation is not important. Catwoman received similar treatment with Halle Berry’s film in 2004. It was a popular opinion that the film failed because of a female lead. The success of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel have shown this is resoundingly not the case.

Catwoman’s failure was admittedly because of the material. So much to a degree that Halle Berry has admitted that in the past. The best option for the new Buzz Lightyear movie is to support a variance of communities. According to Grace Randolph’s Twitter, fans can expect more representation to come, even if audience members have to wait until summer to see it. Lightyear will premiere in 2022.