Black Panther Has Multiple Spinoff Shows In Development?

By Michileen Martin | 5 seconds ago

It may not be too long before we all get to see a lot more of Wakanda than we ever expected. An unconfirmed report says that at least three Black Panther spin-off series are currently in development at Marvel Studios. Presumably all three series would be released sometime in the next couple of years on Disney+.

The story comes from Daniel Richtman, known for leaking Marvel info. The insider posted a message on his patreon, saying, “I hear there are at least THREE spinoff shows for Black Panther in development.” Richtman didn’t elaborate on what those shows might be. However, assuming what he’s heard from the grapevine is accurate, there are plenty of potential candidates. In fact, there’s already been some whispers about spin-offs in the works.

While the notion of three spin-offs has yet to be confirmed, we know for a fact that at least one is on the way. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, in February Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler and his production company Proximity Media entered into a five year deal with Disney to develop multiple TV series, including at least one series about Wakanda for Disney+.

Perhaps the lead contender for at least one of the Black Panther spin-off series is the origin story of Danai Gurira’s Okoye. The Wakandan general and head of the Dora Milaje is one of the most popular characters to come out of Black Panther and the possibility of the character getting an origin series has been rumored since March.

There’s also one confirmed series that may turn out to be considered a Black Panther spin-off. Marvel confirmed last December that Ironheart was on the way with Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) playing Riri Williams, the successor to the late Iron Man. In the comics, Ironheart is not Wakandan, however since the series’ announcement there have been reports that the character will be introduced in next year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If accurate, it could be that the inventor’s origin story will be tweaked to include a Wakandan origin.

Another possibility is that Letitia Wright’s Shuri is getting her own series, though for various reasons that seems like one of the slimmer possibilities. First, Shuri remains one of fans’ top candidates to succeed T’Challa as the Black Panther; not only because of the character’s popularity, but because she replaced T’Challa as Black Panther for a time in the source material. If Shuri does succeed her brother and so becomes the focus of the Black Panther films, giving her a TV series would seem redundant. Second, there are more and more reports that Marvel’s relationship with Wright isn’t doing very well, due to the actress’ supposed anti-vaccination views. If true, it wouldn’t seem likely Disney would reward her with her own show.

Michael B. Jordan is rumored to be returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the role of Killmonger. If accurate, it could mean the character will somehow be resurrected. He could also appear in a flashback or perhaps a scene much like the one T’Challa experiences in the first film, in which he travels to the spirit plane and converses with his late father T’Chaka (John Kani). However, if he is revived, he could be another contender for his own vehicle.

Not to mention that T’Challa is only one of a long line of Black Panthers. The first is Bashenga who united the warring tribes of Wakanda under his rule millennia ago. Any one of the monarchs to rule the country in between could feature in a prequel series.

Regardless of how many Black Panther spin-offs ultimately come to Disney+ or what they cover, we can definitely expect to revisit the fictional land next year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.