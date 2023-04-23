10 Best Opening Scenes In Movie History

As far as opening scenes go, the first Star Wars movie is nothing less than perfect: it gives us great introductions to some of our important characters, painting Leia as fiercely determined, C-3PO as perpetually scared, and Darth Vader as death incarnate. But even before we get introduced to these characters, the shot of the Rebel blockade runner being chased by the Imperial Star Destroyer perfectly sets up the rest of the film. The Star Destroyer is overpowering in its reach, just like the Empire, and the Rebels’ ship is a symbol of their struggle as they try to stay one step ahead of Vader and his minions.