Forget Deliver Us From Evil, This Is The Best Movie About The Devil

By Chad Langen |

Keanu Reeves in The Devil’s Advocate

Numerous films explore the themes of the devil and possession, but surprisingly, few, like Deliver Us from Evil, which follows a New York police officer’s investigation into supernatural crimes, actually place the devil at the forefront. In contrast, The Devil’s Advocate prominently features the devil as a main character. While Deliver Us from Evil is conveniently available to stream on Netflix, those seeking a movie that truly centers around the devil should opt for The Devil’s Advocate.

Deliver Us from Evil, available now on Netflix, is a great devil-centric movie, but it pales compared to the classic, The Devil’s Advocate.

The plot of The Devil’s Advocate revolves around Kevin Lomax, a talented and undefeated defense attorney, who receives an offer he can’t refuse to join a top New York law firm. The law firm is led by the mysterious John Milton, who takes Kevin Under his wing and introduces him to a world of wealth, power, and luxury. But as Kevin’s professional life ascends to new heights, his personal life spirals into a terrifying abyss.

The Devil’s Advocate stands out as the quintessential film about the devil, with its intentional focus on the devil as a main character.

Mary Ann, Kevin’s spouse, begins to suffer from unsettling hallucinations that ultimately lead to her losing her sanity. At the same time, Kevin finds himself embroiled in a series of legal cases that challenge his ethical principles and moral integrity. This all comes to a head when Kevin discovers that his boss, John Milton, is, in fact, the devil and has been orchestrating a grand, malevolent plot to lead Kevin astray and corrupt his soul.

Al Pacino in The Devil’s Advocate

The Devil’s Advocate stands out as the quintessential film about the devil, with its intentional focus on the devil as a main character. Instead of depicting the devil as a purely evil entity, the film portrays him as a charismatic and scheming figure. The devil serves as a metaphor for the moral and ethical compromises people make in their pursuit of power and success, with the law firm setting serving as the ideal backdrop for this allegory.

The film boasts a stellar cast, with Keanu Reeves delivering a solid performance as Kevin Lomax and Al Pacino stealing the show as John Milton, who is revealed to be the devil. Their on-screen dynamic is electric, with Pacino’s charisma and chilling presence perfectly complementing Reeve’s portrayal of the conflicted protagonist. Charlize Theron also shines in her role as Mary Ann, skillfully capturing the essence of a woman on the brink of insanity.

Upon its release in 1997, The Devil’s Advocate was a commercial success, grossing over $152 million worldwide.

Directed by Taylor Hackford, The Devil’s Advocate is a visual feast, with its striking cinematography and eerie atmosphere perfectly capturing the film’s supernatural elements. The contrast between the sunny, vibrant world of Florida and the dark, ominous landscape of New York City is beautifully captured by cinematographer Andrzej Bartkowiak. The film’s production design and special effects also deserve praise, as they add to the overall eerie ambiance of the movie.

Upon its release in 1997, The Devil’s Advocate was a commercial success, grossing over $152 million worldwide. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its performances and visual style and others criticizing its melodramatic tone and lengthy runtime, it was well-received by general audiences who appreciated its fresh take on the devil. The film’s innovative depiction of the devil resonated with viewers and helped to establish it as a standout entry in the genre.

There’s no question that The Devil’s Advocate is a must-watch for fans of films about the devil, as it offers a unique and captivating portrayal of the devil as a charismatic and manipulative figure. The film’s strong performances, striking visuals, and compelling narrative combine to create a movie that stands out in its genre. With its focus on the devil as a central character and its metaphorical exploration of the compromises people make in their quest for power and success, The Devil’s Advocate is the pinnacle of devil-themed films.