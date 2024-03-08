The Best Dragon Ball Anime Is Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

Beerus the Destroyer is the catalyst for much of the action of Dragon Ball Super. The Anubis-looking character initially seeks out a challenge from Goku, wanting to test his abilities against someone strong enough to beat Buu. It pushes Goku beyond his limits so that he himself must harness the power of a god to even stand a chance.

And yet, during this incredible clash of powers, Goku and Beerus develop a respect for one another. Beerus initially wished to destroy the Earth, but winds up changing his mind to instead train both Goku and Vegeta as his pupils.