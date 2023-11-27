The R-Rated Batman Movie By An Oscar Winner And Comic Genius That You’ll Never See

However, would you believe that we nearly got a hard R-rated Batman movie from a big-time Oscar winner?

As Fandom reports, Darren Aronofsky was going to direct a gritty Batman: Year One film before Warner Bros. decided to go with Christopher Nolan’s much safer approach.

As longtime comic fans have already deduced (you must have learned from the World’s Greatest Detective!), Aronofsky’s Batman: Year One takes its name from the seminal Frank Miller comic of the same name.