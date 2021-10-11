See Arnold Schwarzenegger Prank Danny Devito On The Set Of Triplets

By Doug Norrie | 6 seconds ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger might be a true acting icon, someone who’s spent the better part of the last four decades making hit movies. And he also may have ascended to some of the highest levels of politics and elected offices as well. But that doesn’t put him above pulling off a prank or two here and there. That’s exactly what the Terminator decided to try with Danny DeVito on the set of the Twins sequel Triplets. Arnold attempted to give DeVito a little payback on a prank years later, but it didn’t go exactly according to plan.

While gearing up for Triplets, we get a video of Arnold Schwarzenegger handing co-star Danny DeVito a nice-looking cigar. There is some back and forth with DeVito clearly getting excited at the prospect and Schwarzenegger presenting it to him during some promotion they were doing for the planned sequel. But, with the cameras on, everything isn’t as it seems and there are ulterior motives at play here. Check out the video and then let’s dive into what Schwarzenegger was trying to pull off.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, in some trademark Twins Hawaiian shirts, are all smiles and the former is offering up a “Cuban” to celebrate the end of a day of promotion. But this isn’t just a standard cigar. Apparently, Schwarzenegger packed this one full of marijuana which is clearly what got DeVito so excited. This was a move in payback for a prank DeVito pulled off when the two were originally shooting Twins back in 1988. His shortness had packed a cigar full of marijuana during a lunch break, much to the surprise of the unsuspecting Schwarzenegger.

At the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger was totally unsuspecting and Danny DeVito apparently pulled the move off at lunch before they had to back to set to shoot another scene. Arnold was high as a kite and had trouble getting through his lines and completing the day’s filming. This latest move was an effort to return the favor.

Arnold Schwarzenegger did explain the move to EW in an interview that DeVito had no problem sniffing out the suspect cigar and it’s clear in the video that the stoner tables weren’t going to be turned here. Whether Schwarzenegger ever really thought he had a chance or just wanted to pay homage to the laughs isn’t clear. It’s likely the latter. And it doesn’t appear Danny DeVito would have been all that phased anyway, clearly getting excited about the prospect of what Schwarzenegger had just given him.

The Twins sequel is set to start shooting at the beginning of next year and is going to add a third brother to the mix. Along with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito, Eddie Murphy and Tracy Morgan are along for the ride with the latter added as the triplet added to the group. It will be “interesting” to see how they explain this third brother coming along. Ivan Reitman is back in the director’s chair for this one as well. We’ll see if Schwarzenegger has any more pranks up his sleeve. This one didn’t exactly work as planned.