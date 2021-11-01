See Ariana Grande As The Creature From The Black Lagoon For Halloween

By Tyler Pisapia | 5 seconds ago

Ariana Grande proved once again that, when it comes to Halloween, she perpetually understands the assignment. In a follow-up to her 1950s-themed Twilight Zone-inspired pig woman costume from two years ago, the 28-year-old singer threw things back to the world of old-timey science fiction once again with a parody of The Creature from the Black Lagoon. On Halloween, Ariana Grande shared a collection of four photos on Instagram showing her dressed in full, Hollywood professional prosthetic makeup that utterly transformed her into “Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon” who, unlike her male counterpart, is a bit of a smoke show.

The first of the four images is done up like a movie poster of the 1950s, showing her webbed lizard hands, gills and pouty-lipped fish face in all its glamour and glory. Billed as “Amazing!” “Startling!” and “Shocking!” the poster also teases her husband Dalton Gomez, who appears in later photos as “Handsome Scuba Man.” The remainder of the credits at the bottom of the poster show off the hair and makeup team that helped Ariana Grande achieve her Halloween-winning look.

The second image shows a bit more personality, as Ariana Grande sips from a glass of wine while up to her chest in black lagoon water. The fourth offers a bit more look at the star outside of water looking down with her hand on her hip. Finally, the last photo features Gomez in what appears to be their best attempt at recreating the original poster for Creature from the Black Lagoon.

One day prior to the big holiday, Ariana Grande teased her costume by posting a clip from the original 1954 film that shows a woman being stalked by the monster while doing the backstroke. For those unfamiliar, the film follows a group of explorers who discover the fossilized remains of a thought to be extinct biological link between land and sea creatures. However, when they stick around in the Amazon to find the rest of the fossil, they quickly discover the species to be less extinct than previously thought. It was one of a number of classic science fiction horror tales to come out of that era in filmmaking that Ariana Grande is clearly a big fan of.

However, despite all the effort the singer put into the costume and its subsequent photoshoot, Miss Creature From The Black Lagoon was not the only Halloween costume she donned this year. Later in the day on Halloween of 2021, Ariana Grande posted yet another series of photos showing yet another homage to science fiction. She and Dalton Gomez apparently spent the actual Halloween day as Audrey and Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors. She even shared a brief video from the 1986 movie starring Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene in which the murderous plant, Audrey II (Levi Stubbs) calling Audrey.

Once again, Ariana Grande went glam as Audrey in her famous leopard print dress. Meanwhile, Dalton posed as the nerdy Seymour Krelborn in a red bomber jacket, a white striped polo and an ill-fitting baseball cap. He also sported the typical “nerdy” glasses as well. Together, they posed with a potted plant that they’d attached teeth to, making their own version of Audrey II, with less murderous tendencies, of course.

In short, between the two costumes, Ariana Grande proved she is the definitive HalloQueen the world needs right now.