Aquaman 2 Flopping Even Harder Than The Marvels

Why would Aquaman 2 flop so hard when the first film earned a global box office of more than one billion dollars? Even though the term is serving more and more as a scapegoat for panicked executives, we have to imagine superhero fatigue is a factor: it’s difficult to get excited about Jason Momoa suiting up as Aquaman again when Marvel has been unleashing a firehose of superhero content on us year after year.

It doesn’t help that controversial actor Amber Heard is returning as the female lead, and her negative reputation after losing that highly public defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp isn’t doing Aquaman 2 any favors.