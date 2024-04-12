Anime Is Coming To Save Movie Theaters

The first step in Berger’s plan was to remind theater owners of Crunchyroll’s existing presence in the market with the Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball franchises. However, the most important part of the anime movie pitch was showcasing new content. Attendees were treated to 10 minutes of the highly anticipated Spy x Family Code: White, promising a thrilling experience for anime fans.

“Crunchyroll can fill a theater. Whether on a Tuesday afternoon, a Thursday night, or even an opening-day Friday,” Berger said, highlighting the power of anime shows and movies. “Crunchyroll can build the hype, too. We talk to anime fans every single day. We don’t have to fire up our fanbase for a theatrical run. They’re already fired up.”