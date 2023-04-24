Ana De Armas Responds To Rumored Wonder Woman Casting

Ana de Armas has no plans to replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

By Zack Zagranis |

Looks like Blonde brunette Ana de Armas won’t be vacationing on the island of Themyscira anytime soon. As Wired reports, the actress confirmed recently that she has no plans to take the Lasso of Truth from current Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. The Knives Out star praised Gadot, saying that she was doing “a great job” and that the Israeli actress should “keep doing that.”

Ana de Armas was doing promotion for her new Apple TV+ film Ghosted alongside costar Chris Evans when she was asked about playing Wonder Woman. The question “Will Ana be the next Wonder Woman?” is one of the most searched questions on the internet by fans of the 34-year-old Cuban actress.

The question comes amidst a slew of recent shakeups involving the Warner Bros. DC projects. The turbulence has been both internal (James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC Studios) and external (The Flash star Ezra Miller’s alleged criminal shenanigans). While some characters, such as Superman, have been confirmed to be recast for future movies, others, like Aquaman and Wonder Woman, remain in limbo.

While Ana de Armas doesn’t think the role of Wonder Woman should be recast, she’s hardly the person who gets to decide. That honor goes to James Gunn, who already announced his intentions to start fresh with new actors and storylines for DC characters. Intentions he immediately abandoned when he announced the first slate of new DC projects under his supervision.

The question of whether or not Ana de Armas could be the new Wonder Woman would be a perfectly logical one if Gunn were sticking to his…er…guns. James, along with Safran, instead announced a project entitled Waller starring Viola Davis, the current Amanda Waller actress contradicting Gunn’s claim that he was starting over with a clean slate.

So what’s the likelihood that Ana de Armas gets her wish and Gal remains DC’s gal when it comes to Wonder Woman? Hard to say. On one hand, Wonder Woman was widely heralded as the first good movie to come out of the previous DCEU. Director Patty Jenkins got rid of Zack Snyder’s grimdark sensibilities and presented a movie that was both lighthearted and entertaining.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

On the other hand, Jenkins squandered all of that goodwill from the first Wonder Woman with Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel that bombed with both critics and audiences leaving the future of the franchise on shaky ground. Given the underwhelming performance of Wonder Woman 1984 and Patty Jenkins’ public struggles with both DC and the Star Wars franchise, it’s not exactly crazy that fans would wonder if someone like Ana de Armas might be brought in to help right the off-course Wonder Woman franchise.

Meanwhile, the newly announced Chapter One of Gunn and Safran’s new DC Universe includes a Max Original series titled Paradise Lost, set in Wonder Woman’s old stomping grounds Themyscira. It’s possible that we might not get a concrete answer on whether Ana de Armas or some other actress has taken over as Wonder Woman until the series airs.

In the meantime, fans of Ana de Armas can catch her next year in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina.