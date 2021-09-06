Amber Heard Trying To Save Zack Snyder’s DC Universe?

By Michileen Martin | 16 seconds ago

One of the biggest differences between Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the 2017 theatrical release was a sequence set in a dystopian future. The scene ends with the assembled motley crew of heroes and villains about to lock horns with a Darkseid-controlled Superman. As hopeless a battle as that seems to be, now Amber Heard — who plays Mera in the “Knightmare” scene — is reportedly fighting an even more difficult one.

The report comes from We Got This Covered, who say their sources have it that while on the set of the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Amber Heard is using her star power to breathe new life into what fans have dubbed the “Snyderverse,” and Jason Momoa is doing his part as well. According to the story, together Heard and Momoa are letting any Warner Bros. or DC Films executives stop by know why Zack Snyder’s long term plans for the DCEU shouldn’t be abandoned.

As Zack Snyder recalled to the LA Times earlier this year, the director had to step away from the production of Justice League after the tragic death of one his eight children. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film, but as Amber Heard and any other Snyderverse supporters would be quick to note, we now know the movie that hit theaters in 2017 strayed incredibly far from Snyder’s vision. Among some of the many differences, per IGN, Whedon’s version reduced the story’s focus on Cyborg (Ray Fisher), included a radical redesign of the villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), and completely cut out Darkseid (Ray Porter) and Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) — just to name a few changes.

In the year’s since the release of Justice League — which starred Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, and a host of others — it’s come to light that some of the changes in the film could have had an ugly motivation. According to a statement released by Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, per USA Today, DC Films executives Geoff Johns and Jon Berg had Whedon reduce his character’s role in the film over fears of audiences being scared away by an “angry black man.”

While we have since gotten the chance with Zack Snyder’s Justice League to learn exactly what the original director had in store with the movie, he also had two more Justice League films planned which are presumably the Snyderverse movies that Amber Heard and Jason Momoa are campaigning to have made.

In March, Snyder gave Vanity Fair the broad strokes of the other two films in his planned trilogy. In the second film it would be the death of Lois Lane that makes Superman lose all hope, and therefore vulnerable to Darkseid’s control. He also dropped a bombshell that would almost certainly be controversial among fans — that before her death, we would learn that Lois and Bruce Wayne had a romantic relationship before Superman‘s resurrection. Amber Heard’s Mera would be one of the last surviving heroes before a time reboot was achieved, and the third film would give us not only the heroes’ victory, but a new Batman in the form of Clark and Lois’ son.

If the story about Amber Heard and Jason Momoa’s attempts to revive the Snyderverse are true, we’ll have to wait and see if the Aquaman stars succeed.