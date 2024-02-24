The Alien Movie That We Can Finally Appreciate After The Awful Prequels

Did the Predators create the Xenomorphs? How many other planets have they brought them to? If the Xenomorphs evolved on their own, would they have spread beyond their home planet at all if the Predators hadn’t discovered them?

Then there’s the question of what myths the Xenomorphs inspired. If the Predators were revered as gods, were the Xenomorphs feared as demons? Did they inspire the idea of dragons or other mythological creatures?