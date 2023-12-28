The ’70s Sci-Fi Thriller No One Can Get Remade

Released in 1976, Logan’s Run is an American science fiction action film directed by Michael Anderson with a cast featuring Michael York, Jenny Agutter, Richard Jordan, Roscoe Lee Browne, Farrah Fawcett, and Peter Ustinov. Crafted from the 1967 novel of the same name by William F. Nolan and George Clayton Johnson, the screenplay by David Zelag Goodman unfolds in a seemingly utopian future society that unveils itself as a dystopia. In the world of Logan’s Run, balance is maintained by a grim practice: everyone reaching the age of 30 is systematically terminated to manage population and resource consumption. The narrative revolves around Logan 5, a “Sandman” tasked with ending those who attempt to escape death but now faces the prospect of his own termination.

Logan’s Run diverges from the novel in certain aspects, altering the age for the mandatory end-of-life event to 30 instead of 21 and introducing the concept of “Carrousel” for eliminating individuals at that age.