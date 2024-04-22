The 2000s Sci-Fi Time Travel Thriller Classic Made For Almost Nothing Is Being Forgotten By The New Generation

Primer was a truly independent effort, as Shane Carruth wrote, directed, produced, edited, and scored it. It was also Carruth’s directorial debut, and he starred in the movie, as well. Reportedly, Carruth also made the film for just $7,000 and a crew of just five people.

Carruth cast mostly family and friends in the movie and cast himself as Aaron after he couldn’t find actors who “could break … the habit of filling each line with so much drama.” Primer is truly an impressive effort, and the film even made it to Sundance, winning the Grand Jury Prize at the festival in 2004. And if you’re someone who loves hard sci-fi, then you’re really going to enjoy this film.