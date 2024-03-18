1980s Controversial Horror Fan-Favorite Gets Ridiculous Upgrade

Written and directed by Frank Henenlotter (who also did the two sequels to Basket Case) and produced by Edgar Ievins, Basket Case stars Kevin Van Hentenryck as Duane Bradley and the voice of David H. Kramer as Belial Bradley (the creature in the basket).

The film tells the story of Duane and Belial as they seek vengeance for what was, in their eyes, an unforgivable act. The pair hold an insatiable grudge against the doctors responsible for separating them, and they aim to get revenge.