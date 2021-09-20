Seth Rogen Trends For His Controversial Comments And Attire At The Emmys

By Doug Norrie | 44 seconds ago

Seth Rogen isn’t happy about what went down at the Emmys on Sunday night and he is spending Monday trending because of it. The actor/ comedian had a few choice words to say about the actual live awards ceremony and is also taking some flak for his choice of outfits. So, from a social media standpoint, he is taking hits on a couple of different fronts. Rogen got up on stage during the presentation on Sunday and had a few pointed words about the venue, the protocols, and what was being done about the situation, as he saw it, from a safety perspective.

During the Emmy Awards ceremony, Seth Rogen presented the first award of the evening, but before he got started he had some thoughts about what he was seeing in the room. Rogen, possibly riffing, possibly not, called out the seating in the venue and just how many people were packed into the auditorium. He began the pre-award schtick by calling out the organizers with, “Let me start by saying, there’s way too many of this in this little room.” This was in reference to the lack of apparent social distancing that Rogen thought sufficient for the occasion.

Seth Rogen went on to say, “They said this was outdoors! They lied to us.” This was in reference to the organizers apparently offering solace around the lack of space in the venue telling those who were coming that Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles was going to be an outdoor venue. There was more too. Rogen keeps the foot on the pandemic gas by saying, “Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight.” You can see Rogen’s comments below. Decide whether or not you think he was joking about the situation or if he was actually miffed about showing up here.

That moment when Seth Rogen is more concerned about Covid safety, his fellow actors’ lives and sending the right message to CBS’s aging viewers than @CBS itself. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EB7MHEDEPq — Richard Hine (@richardhine) September 20, 2021

This, of course, had the necessary effect of getting Seth Rogen trending. But not after he apparently mispronounced the name of Hannah Waddingham who he presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Ted Lasso. So, yeah, there was a lot going on here. Folks weighed in on what Rogen had to say and what went down. Most were in favor of his take, supporting the actor for apparently calling out what he saw as an “unsafe” situation.

maybe Seth Rogen is trending because he called out the Emmy's for sardining the audience in a tent, but you do you Twitter Trending pic.twitter.com/ZvPJJnrtk1 — arielle🌌🛸 (@galaxyofmoses) September 20, 2021

I appreciate Seth Rogen calling out the crowded indoor setting of the Emmys, both because I was thinking it and because it’s now funny to watch the show scramble to course correct the narrative. — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) September 20, 2021

me: why are the emmys in such a small room without masks and no ventilation during a pandemic



(30 seconds later)



seth rogen: why are we in such a small room without masks and no ventilation during a pandemic — lenika 🌱 (@lenikacruz) September 20, 2021

And then there was his choice of outfits as well. Some thought that the jacket and pants Seth Rogen wore to the occasion had some overlap with other characters we have seen on the big and small screen before. There was a lot getting people talking about Seth Rogen on Sunday, with the takes from form to fashion. Check out some of the comparisons to his choice of attire:

Who wore it better?



Seth Rogen Jim Carrey pic.twitter.com/Vngvd1fhKD — Justin (@JustInHere2021) September 20, 2021

Seth Rogen really pulled off the male velma look perfectly. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9WdUgee8gg — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) September 19, 2021

Again, whether Seth Rogen was joking or serious here isn’t totally clear. The truth is likely somewhere in between. There is a good chance he was mostly going for laughs to kick off the show, he did throw in some celebrity names in there for good measure after all. But there was almost, for sure, some part of him that didn’t like how the situation was going down inside L.A. Live.

These days, Seth Rogen hasn’t been working as much on the big screen, opting to bring a number of different projects into production on the producer side. He’s currently working on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and had a hand in the upcoming bio-series Pam & Tommy about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s marriage. There are a number of untitled projects as well, one with long-time collaborator Evan Goldberg as well as a comedic look inside the United Nations with The UNprofessionals. So there is a lot on his plate. We will see if there is any fallout from his most recent comments.