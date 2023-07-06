By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

Kat McNamara knows what summer fun is all about. In her latest Instagram post, the Walker: Independence star shows off her legs while hanging out on a yacht out at sea. Dressed in red bikini bottoms, a cozy black and white sweater, and a pair of sleek white boat shoes, McNamara looks sexy, hot, and very cool.

Kat McNamara captioned the post with happy wishes for the 4th of July, expressing that Americans use the United States’ Independence Day as a day to “celebrate the best of what this country was meant to stand for and the hope of working toward the best version of ourselves in the future.”

While neither of the pictures Kat McNamara used in the post is new (one is from Venice Magazine’s 2020-2021 winter edition and the other is from celebrity photographer John Russo), we’re positive that the Arrow actress is having a blast however she is spending her summer this year.

Kat McNamara’s Career Path

Kat McNamara might be a well-known actress now, but unlike many of the nepo-babies of Hollywood, her journey began as a theater kid in her hometown of Kansas City. After getting bit by the acting bug on stage, she expanded her horizons and began appearing in motion pictures that were filmed in the area.

McNamara made her mark in the industry with her role as Clary Fray in the supernatural drama television series Shadowhunters, based on Cassandra Clare’s bestselling book series The Mortal Instruments, and won a Teen Choice Award and a People’s Choice Award for her performance.

Kat McNamara also gained recognition when she played Mia Smoak, the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, in the superhero series Arrow. Her performance in the series was so well-received that she was promoted to a series regular for the show’s final season.

Kat McNamara in The Stand

McNamara also showcased her acting prowess in the post-apocalyptic miniseries The Stand, based on Stephen King’s novel, where she portrayed the character Julie Lawry.

With projects stretching beyond the small screen, Kat McNamara has also made her mark on film. She has appeared in movies such as New Year’s Eve, A Sort of Homecoming, and the dystopian science fiction film series Maze Runner.

Kat McNamara Outside Of Acting

In addition to her acting prowess, McNamara is also a musician who has written and performed songs for various projects she’s been involved in, including many of her movies and TV shows.

Over the course of her 16-year career, Kat McNamara has developed a large following and fan devotion, which she has used to her advantage to spread awareness in various areas. She has been a vocal advocate against bullying and has shared her personal experiences to raise awareness about the issue.

McNamara has also worked with organizations like the Lollipop Theater Network, aiming to bring joy to children confined to hospitals due to serious illnesses.

Throughout her career, Kat McNamara has proven herself to be a multi-talented and dedicated artist. Her ability to captivate audiences with her performances on screen, as well as her musical talents and philanthropic efforts, have made her a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

With each new project she takes on, McNamara continues to showcase her versatility and leaves a lasting impression on both fans and critics alike.