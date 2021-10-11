Jared Leto Was Teargassed During A Covid Protest

By Kristi Eckert | 8 seconds ago

COVID-19 vaccination mandates, particularly for those who work in professions within the public sector, are becoming more and more commonplace worldwide. However, so are large-scale protests in opposition to the mandates. Actor Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) recently found himself caught unwittingly in one while on a trip in Rome, Italy, which, according to Deadline, resulted in Leto getting tear-gassed.

Jared Leto, who unfortunately happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, was in Italy with his band 30 Seconds to Mars when the events transpired. The protest, that was formed in opposition to Italy’s new green pass vaccine mandate, took place this past Saturday and consisted of over 10 thousand people largely from Italy’s ultra-conservative Forza Nuova party. The UK publication Independent detailed that, during the time Jared Leto was witnessing the events and prior to being tear-gassed, he took to his Instagram to record the mayhem. Even though the videos are no longer available on his Instagram, a fan of Leto was able to take a screen recording of some of what he shared, which she then posted on her Twitter account. Check out the clip below.

Jared Leto 30 seconds to Mars caught up in anti vax protest in Italy 👀👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/gSl4bVarXe — Rosie🍷 (@battleaxeBrit1) October 9, 2021

Aside from Jared Leto’s brief rendezvous in Italy, which was certainly interesting, to say the least, the actor has also been busy with a plethora of other projects. According to IMDb, he recently completed Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci which details all of the illustrious and many times corrupt details behind the Gucci name. Jared Leto co-stars as Paolo Gucci, and he is accompanied by a handful of other Hollywood heavy-hitters including Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Lady Gaga. House of Gucci will hit theaters on November 24, 2021.

He also wrapped up filming on the highly-anticipated upcoming Spider-man movie spin-off Morbius. In the film, Leto portrays biochemist Michael Morbius, who in an attempt to cure himself of a rare disease affecting his blood, ends up inflicting himself with a type of vampirism. Matt Smith and Michael Keaton also star alongside Jared Leto. The film was initially due to release this month, however, due to COVID-19 and much to the dismay of many eager fans, the film’s release has been pushed back to sometime in January of 2022.

Additionally, fans of Jared Leto’s Joker, which has been highly criticized in the past, will be happy to know that it looks like the actor will be getting a second chance at the role. Currently, an “Untitled Jared Leto/ The Joker” project is listed on the actor’s IMDb page. Also, Jared Leto has publicly vocalized his desire to reprise the role and would prefer to do so alongside Ben Affleck as Batman, as well as Jesse Eisenberg. While Affleck has made his intentions clear about likely hanging up the cape after filming on DC’s The Flash (2022) concludes, bringing Jesse Eisenberg on board could potentially be more likely. In fact, Giant Freakin Robot exclusively learned that Eisenberg was approached about potentially working with Leto. However, given that Jared Leto’s possible Joker project is still in the very early stages of development it will likely be a while before any official details are confirmed.