Henry Cavill Is Not A Fan Of Controversial Movie Scene

By Douglas Helm |

Sex scenes can sometimes be important for a movie, and other times, they can be superfluous. Henry Cavill seems to feel they typically fall into the latter category, as he recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to say, “I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan,” adding, “There are circumstances where a s*x scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days.” Cavill gave a caveat to his opinion, saying, “sex scenes can be great in a movie” and “can really help with the storytelling … Most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it.”