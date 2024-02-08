Henry Cavill Is Not A Fan Of Controversial Movie Scene
Sex scenes can sometimes be important for a movie, and other times, they can be superfluous. Henry Cavill seems to feel they typically fall into the latter category, as he recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to say, “I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan,” adding, “There are circumstances where a s*x scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days.” Cavill gave a caveat to his opinion, saying, “sex scenes can be great in a movie” and “can really help with the storytelling … Most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it.”
Henry Cavill Doesn’t Enjoy Filming Love-Making
Henry Cavill also expressed that he’s not a fan of doing them, so that might be playing a part in his opinion. It’s a fair opinion for an actor, as it probably isn’t the most comfortable part of his job. But, in the end, TV shows and movies aren’t going to stop doing s*x scenes anytime soon, so Cavill probably won’t be seeing that trend change.
Henry Cavill Is A Handsome Spy In Latest Film
However, it might mean that Henry Cavill likely would prefer his roles to forego s*x scenes, which is the case with his most recent role in Argylle. Argylle is the latest film from Matthew Vaughn and follows a spy novel author (Bryce Dallas Howard) who finds herself entangled in a real spy plot after she accidentally reveals the secrets of a global criminal organization. Henry Cavill plays the titular spy, who is also the lead character of the author’s novels.
Henry Cavill Is A Handsome Spy In His Next Film
Argylle is playing in theaters now, but we’ll have another Henry Cavill performance to look forward to in the very near future. Cavill’s next film is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is set to come out on April 19. That film is the latest from Guy Ritchie and follows a group of skilled soldiers recruited by the British military to attack the Nazis behind enemy lines.
Surrounded By Amazing Co-Stars
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has assembled a solid cast that includes Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Babs Olusanmokun, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes. Argylle has a top-notch cast too, which includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Ariana DeBose, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, and John Cena. While the film has been getting mixed reviews, it had a solid opening weekend.
There Can Only Be One
Henry Cavill is also currently working on his next big blockbuster, the film reboot of Highlander. Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it seems likely that Cavill is playing Connor MacLeod, the immortal Scottish protagonist of the Highlander franchise. In any case, there are high hopes for the movie with John Wick director and producer Chad Stahleski at the helm.
Cavill Is Everywhere
Since Henry Cavill will be doing a lot of fighting and battling in his upcoming movies, he might get to avoid those s*x scenes he’s not a fan of. We’ll have to wait and see until The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Highlander hit the big screen. In the meantime, you can go check out Argylle in theaters now.
Source: Happy Sad Confused