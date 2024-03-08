Forensic Scientist Under Investigation, Hundreds Of DNA Convictions Could Be Overturned

DNA, known as deoxyribonucleic acid, is a double-stranded molecule that carries the unique genetic blueprint for every living organism. Tightly coiled within the nucleus of our cells, it’s made up of tiny units called nucleotides.

Each nucleotide is composed of a sugar molecule, a phosphate group, and one of four bases: adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). These bases, assembled in a unique sequence, form the genetic code that maps out the development, functioning, and reproduction of all life.