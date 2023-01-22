See Brooke Shields In Skin-Tight Leather Pants

Brooke Shields looks amazing while promoting her documentary Pretty Baby.

By Chad Langen |

Even at 57 years old, Brooke Shields looks absolutely stunning. The beautiful actress and supermodel recently took part in a photoshoot for Variety at the publication’s Sundance Studio in Park City, Utah to promote her documentary Pretty Baby, which was directed by Lana Wilson. The outlet posted a video captured during the session, and it features the award-winning star laughing it up while donning a black blazer and a pair of tight leather pants.

.@BrookeShields brings the glam (and the fun!) to her photoshoot in the Variety Studio presented by @audible_com 📸 #Sundance pic.twitter.com/Vf6VwzUfll — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2023

Brooke Shields is no stranger to the spotlight. In addition to amassing over 105 acting credits, the gorgeous star has been modeling since she was a child. Although her choice to pair a cropped sports coat, a collared white shirt, and shiny leather pants is certainly unusual, the Holiday Harmony star poses with confidence while delivering a surprisingly sophisticated look.

In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which premiered January 20 at the Sundance Film Festival, Brooke Shields opens up for the first time about being raped in her 20s. She discusses her struggle with finding work as an actress after graduating from Princeton University in 1987. Her hardships led her to jump at the chance to talk about a film role with an acquaintance over dinner.

The actress explains that she thought they would be discussing work over a meal and insists that said person was always kind to her during previous encounters. Unfortunately, Brooke Shields realized rather quickly while the two were dining that something wasn’t quite right about the situation. She goes on to reveal that the gentleman’s behavior was unusual and there was no conversation about the film.

Brooke Shields further details the events of the evening, revealing that she was convinced to go to the man’s hotel room to wait for a cab to take her home. At one point, the gentleman emerged completely naked and threw himself on her, according to the actress. She says she was so frightened by what was taking place that she froze and found herself unable to fight.

The horrifying experience is one of several traumatic moments the actress discusses in her documentary Pretty Baby, which is set to arrive on Hulu later this year. The two-part feature explores many instances where Brooke Shields was sexualized as a child. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.

Although we’re absolutely heartbroken to learn of the struggles the actress faced as a young woman in the industry, we’re glad to see Brook Shields was able to rise above her hardships to become a remarkable success. She’s had a long and healthy career in Hollywood, appearing in seemingly countless high-profile projects like Lipstick Jungle, Suddenly Susan, and The Other Guys. Just last year, she had a prominent role in the romantic comedy Holiday Harmony.

Up next, Brooke Shields is set to appear in the Guy Jacobson-directed comedy Out of Order!, alongside Luis Guzman, Brandon Routh, Sam Huntington, Sandra Bernhard, and Asher Grodman. The story centers on a lawyer trying to turn his life around, but he finds himself in jeopardy when he takes on a big news case. The film is currently in post-production, and no release date has been announced at this time.