Britney Spears Reveals She Cheated On Justin Timberlake With Their Director

Even though they broke up two decades ago, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have been making their way back into the headlines over the last week. This is due to the fact that Spears will soon be dropping a memoir about her life on October 24, which promises to pull the curtain back on all the scandals that have dotted the pop star’s life. The latest tidbit of teaser information comes from a source close to Us Weekly who says that a section of the book will detail an affair that Spears had with choreographer Wade Robson while she was dating Timberlake.

According to the insider, the book will detail the affair which took place at a Spanish bar during which Britney Spears writes about dancing and kissing the famed choreographer. Not keeping her infidelity a secret, Spears writes that she told Justin Timberlake about the cheating and that he “agreed” to move on from it, hoping that it would bring them even closer together.

Citing the many years in which she “only had eyes for [Justin Timberlake],” Spears writes in her memoir that she, too, hoped they’d be able to make it for the long haul.

Unfortunately, the pair would call it quits in 2002, with many rumors circulating as to why the prince and princess of pop chose to go their separate ways. One year following his separation from Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake put out the song “Cry Me a River,” which insinuated that his ex-girlfriend had cheated on him.

This latest piece of Britney Spears’ memoir comes hot on the heels of the shocking revelation from earlier this week in which the pop singer shared that she was once pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s child before the couple got an abortion.

Everything from the lyrics down to the music video – which featured an actress who looked an awful lot like Spears – pointed to a corroboration of the infidelity rumors.

For readers who are wondering more about the man behind Britney Spears’ infidelity, Wade Robson was the biggest name in choreography at the beginning of the 2000s. Just as young as the talent that he was directing, the young dancer was behind a slew of music videos and world tours for artists including Britney Spears and NSYNC, which is how he came to know Justin Timberlake.

Though she says that she wanted to keep the baby, Spears claims that Timberlake talked her out of it, telling her that they were both too young to be parents. Nowadays, both members of the ex-couple have children of their own.

As for the rest of Britney Spears’ memoir, titled The Woman in Me, there are likely plenty more shocking revelations for the pop superstar to unbury when the book arrives on October 24. While many fans will be eager to read Spears’ take on her relationship with Justin Timberlake, other chapters are set to include her battle to end her years-long conservatorship and the events leading up to her much-publicized mental breakdown that ended in a shaved head.

Readers can also expect to learn more about her romantic relationships with Kevin Federline and Sam Ashgari.