Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Shared A Video To Prove They Bathe Their Kids

By Kristi Eckert | 5 mins ago

Thanks to the age of social media in which we all live, there seems to be a new fad trending every time someone blinks an eye. Apparently, thanks to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, not bathing your kids is all the rage. The activity in question came up during an episode of the podcast Armchair Experts hosted by Dax Shepherd, which Ashton Kutcher and Kunis guest-starred on. The conversation of bathing was sparked after a co-host commented that using soap on a frequent basis can strip the body of its naturally occurring oils. Both Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis agreed. Their agreement sparked a flurry of replies from other celebrities and listeners alike. However, it seems like the couple isn’t taking the controversy too seriously. Ashton Kutcher recently posted a video on his Instagram accounting poking fun at the stinky issue of whether or not they bathe their kids.

The video, which Ashton Kutcher filmed, shows his wife Mila Kunis standing outside their shower, holding a towel and waiting for their kids to finish bathing themselves. He playfully confronts the whole controversy of whether or not they bathe their children by sarcastically remarking to Mila Kunis, “You’re putting water on the children! Are you trying to melt them!?” He specifically pointed out that it was the fourth time this week and followed that up by alluding to the body oil topic that arose during the podcast. “Their body oils are going to be destroyed!” Kunis could not contain her laughter.

After Ashton Kutcher posted that video, it became evidently clear that the couple does indeed bathe their children. However, CNN pointed out that the couple’s stance on bathing likely exists because of a much more personal reason. Mila Kunis shared on the podcast that when she was growing up in the Soviet Union that her family didn’t have hot water; thus, it was acceptable and even expected that one did not bathe every day because of how uncomfortable it was. This suggests that location is very indicative of one’s hygiene habits. Those who are native to the united states view hygiene differently because of how accessible hot and clean water are.

Even considered that, however, It did not take long after the podcast aired for other A-list celebrities to chime in with their two cents, as well. According to the BBC, Kristen Bell stated that she usually waits for the tell-tale odor and takes that as biology’s way of saying it’s time to bathe the children. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal also seemed to favor the couple’s idea. However, other stars weren’t entirely on board with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ philosophy. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, and Cardi B all said in no uncertain terms that daily showering is essential. Giant Freakin Robot recently reported on what Jason Momoa has to say about the matter.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis might be flooding the news and social media right now over their opinion on what constitutes proper hygiene. However, rest assured, the nature of the beast that is social media is sure to birth the next social dilemma in no time at all.