See Angelina Jolie Dressed As A Giraffe For Halloween

By Cristina Alexander | 5 seconds ago

On Halloween, there are some actors who go all out to create the best costumes of the highest cinematic quality, like Reese Witherspoon, who dressed up as a blonde with birds all over her from the Alfred Hitchcock classic, The Birds. And then there are actors who want to let loose and dress up just for fun without putting in the extra effort. Angelina Jolie, a prolific actor known for starring in serious roles and directing films touching on social issues that are important to her, dressed up as a giraffe in a onesie.

Check out Angelina Jolie’s giraffe costume below. You’ll need to click on the arrow on the right, since the photo of her in costume is the third one in the set.

Eternals‘ actress Gemma Chan, who posted the photo of Angelina Jolie as a giraffe on Instagram, didn’t specify which Halloween the picture was taken from, but there is a hashtag in the description that reads “#tb,” which stands for “throwback.” In the photo, Jolie is standing next to Lauren Ridloff channeling the 2019 horror film Midsommar along with Brian Tyree Henry. In the movie, two college students on the verge of a breakup travel with their friends to Scandinavia to attend a midsummer festival at the Hårga, an ancestral commune of one of the students, in rural Hälsingland. The festival requires everyone participating to wear tunics with flowers embedded in them as well as floral wreaths.

Midsommar

The first Halloween photo shows Gemma Chan dressed as Mia Wallace, played by Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction. In this 1994 Quentin Tarantino-directed black comedy that catapulted Thurman’s career, Mia Wallace is escorted by Vincent Vega, played by John Travolta, out to dinner at Jack Rabbit Slim’s while her husband Marcellus is out of town and dances in a twist contest. When she gets home, she suffers an overdose after snorting Vincent’s heroin, which she mistook for cocaine, and Vincent and his drug dealer Lance revive her by injecting adrenaline into her heart. You can see the vial taped onto Chan’s chest. Richard Madden went dressed as a skeleton in a black tuxedo.

If you’re wondering when the Halloween pictures of Angelina Jolie putting the least amount of effort into her costume were taken, Variety provided a big clue. Five months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jolie hosted a Halloween costume party while Marvel’s Eternals was filming on location in the Canary Islands. While she dressed as a giraffe in black heels, Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry won a costume contest for their Midsommar costumes.

Ahead of the film’s release, Kumail Nanjiani said he turned down the invitation from Angelina Jolie to attend the Halloween party, much to everyone’s surprise. Though there were no hard feelings, he reasoned that his absence was due to him finishing up filming ahead of schedule and going back home to spend time with his wife. “I did get an invite but actually didn’t go because we were shooting on location and I finished a couple days before them, and my [wife] Emily [V. Gordon] was back in London so I decided to fly back and be with her instead of going to this amazing costume party,” he said.

Speaking of Eternals, cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha recently transformed into Angelina Jolie’s character Thena. It was only a make-up test before the actual photoshoot, but the resemblance between her cosplay of the actress and the real McCoy is extremely uncanny. She’s known for doing transformative make-up work of other celebrities and the characters they play.

Angelina Jolie can next be seen in Marvel’s Eternals, releasing in theaters Friday, November 5.