Saturn Rings Reveal Mysterious Spokes In New Hubble Photo

It’s difficult to see the spokes thanks to the grainy imagery. Therefore, different observers of Saturn’s rings have used different descriptions for these spokes. Some have called them shadows, for example, and others have compared them to dirty fingerprints left behind by some celestial giant.

Interestingly, these spokes inside Saturn’s rings are not a surprise to NASA, but getting to see such a clear view of them is still a rarity for the most seasoned space expert. Voyager 2 got a look at them way back in 1981, and during Cassini’s orbit of Saturn (which lasted from 2004 to 2017), these spokes were glimpsed multiple times. Incidentally, the reason these sights are relatively rare is that you can only see the spokes in Saturn’s rings for no more than three rotations before they disappear.