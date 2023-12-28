NASA Lists Numerous Planets With Crucial Potential For Life

Internal oceans are a point of fascination for researchers because even if there is simplistic forms of bacterial life on these planets, it’s still a sign that we’re looking in the right direction. Until we can prove without a doubt that life on other planets requires water just like life on Earth does, these exoplanets should be a primary point of focus.

Similar to our fascination with one day colonizing Mars, the common through line in our explorations is looking for the critical life-sustaining substance that we believe is needed for the survival of any species.