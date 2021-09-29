Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants To Start A Lesbian Space Commune On Jupiter

By Faith McKay | 2 mins ago

When a celebrity couple splits up, there’s a protocol. The press will be very interested to find out what is happening behind the scenes. Sometimes, a celebrity will bare all and give away private details they regret sharing later. Mostly, couples manage to give brief answers and put the press off, at least for a while. When Elon Musk and Grimes recently split up after three years together, the press wanted details. The pair famously have a child together, which drew a lot of attention due to their choice to name the kid X Æ A-12. Co-parenting puts more pressure on the couple to remain polite when speaking of each other in interviews. When Page Six asked Elon Musk about the breakup, he said that the pair aren’t even really broken up. They’re “semi-separated”. Elon Musk says they still love each other, see each other all the time, and are on super great terms. Claire Boucher, the musician known as Grimes, didn’t directly contradict the father of her child. However, she did have something else to say.

“I’ll be colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune,” Grimes told Page Six in an email, giving them no opportunity to ask follow-up questions. Not that a lot of journalists would know how to appropriately respond to that. Grimes’ comment can actually be read in a lot of ways. “Eat it, Elon Musk. I have my own life,” may be an appropriate translation of the subtext here, but there’s more to know.

First of all, Europa is one of Jupiter’s 79 moons. Currently, Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, has a contract with NASA sending his company to explore Europa. Claiming the moon for herself is an amusing dig at Musk. The comment was also a clever way to tie in promotion for her upcoming album, which she describes as a space opera about a lesbian artificial intelligence being. Grimes has said in the past that she would like her mind to be downloaded and live on in a humanoid vessel. Clearly, the AI-space-opera album is coming from a personal place for Grimes.

Europa, Home of Grimes’ Future Lesbian Space Commune

Breakups are difficult, especially when there is a child involved, and especially when you’re a global public figure. This is nothing new for the public to witness. However, this may be the first time a couple has had to decide how they’ll split up space as they part ways. Grimes has expressed her own personal interest in heading to Mars after she turns 50 so she can die on the red planet. Elon Musk has made getting humans to Mars his own personal mission. Is Grimes perhaps giving up on Mars and taking Europa for herself? Will there someday be court papers divvying up the other 78 moons of Jupiter? This could be one of the more interesting public breakups out there. Forget Brad and Angelina.

Previously, Elon Musk brought Grimes on to Saturday Night Live when he hosted the iconic show. The pair have made a lot of headlines together over the past three years. It seems that as the two publicly part ways, the musician is ready to differentiate herself, and her own space dreams, from those of Musk’s. If we soon see her on her own ship headed for the red planet, or filing paperwork to claim certain moons, it could be considered on-brand for the star. Elon Musk is now a part of her past. Welcome the age of the lesbian space commune.