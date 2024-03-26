Drone Swarm Farming Is On Its Way

Drone farming offers several benefits over traditional farming methods, such as significantly reducing the capital and operational costs associated with farming. For example, a drone fleet costs substantially less than a single tractor, which not only saves money upfront but also reduces operating costs in the long run. In addition, drones cause less ground compaction compared to tractors and use a fraction of the water and fuel, thus making them a more environmentally friendly option.

Moreover, drone farming enhances productivity and efficiency. Previously, a single drone required a pilot and a spotter, and due to weight limitations, it took significantly longer to cover large fields. However, with the FAA exemption, a two-person team can now operate up to three drones at once in a swarm, tripling the coverage area and nearly matching the speed of a conventional tractor.