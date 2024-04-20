Ancient Monument Unearthed Shocks Archeologists, Unlike Anything Ever Seen

The dig site is in Marliens, east of the city of Dijon. The archaeologists who discovered the ancient monument are part of the Institute for Preventive Archeological Research or INRAP. The experts at INRAP have called the monument “unprecedented” with no known structures they can compare it to.

The ancient monument is a circular structure, 36 feet in diameter, with two oblong attached segments. One of those sections is a 26-foot-long enclosure shaped like a horseshoe. On the other side are the remains of a large fenced area, with a layer of gravel indicating where the fence once stood.