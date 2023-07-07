Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Nukes Its Greatest Glitch

By Jason Collins |

All good things must come to an end eventually, and that’s what happened to the frozen meat glitch in Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo released a new update for the most recent Zelda game that actually fixed several different Tears of the Kingdom glitches, some of which weren’t as beneficial as the frozen meat glitch.

What did Zelda’s Frozen Meat Glitch Do?

For those that aren’t in the know, approximately three weeks ago, players started reporting on a peculiar Tears of the Kingdom glitch that allowed them to build up their cash reserves by making their meat stacks into a weapon, freezing it, and then selling their meat reserves for insane amounts of in-game currency.

Now, according to Kotaku, Nintendo has patched the game and removed the glitch, preventing players from further exploiting the glitch for their own benefit. Luckily, it would seem that the funds garnered by frozen meat tycoons weren’t affected.

Interestingly enough, the Tears of the Kingdom glitch was present in version 1.0 up until the version that was active before the latest 1.2.0 patch; it just took players plenty of time to work through the various shenanigans with the game’s craft mode—which is an absolute marvel—to discover that stacking and freezing meat leads to fortune.

Those who sought to exploit the glitch choose not to update the game and keep the Tears of the Kingdom game at previous versions, just so that they can retain access to infinite amounts of cash.

The Tears of the Kingdom glitch can be seen as cheating. You’re exploiting the game’s code to alter the game in ways it’s not intended to function and reaping benefits.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

But it’s not actually at the expense of other players, as is the case with online gaming so it’s unlikely that Nintendo is going to force the latest update on the Legend of Zelda gaming community.

However, those who chose to keep the game at its original version with the intent to exploit the Tears of the Kingdom glitch might suffer some other in-game issues which can hinder gaming convenience and progression.

What to Know about the Tears Of the Kingdom Update

Apart from the Tears of the Kingdom frozen meat glitch, the 1.2.0 update also removed the Tobio’s Hollow glitch, which allowed players to duplicate their items in the late stages of the game in Tobio’s Hollow Chasm. Additionally, players who start the game from within certain articles on the Switch News channel will receive a number of in-game items.

Likewise, downloading the update will allow players to proceed past certain points in various quests. The update also fixed the issues which prevented fairies from appearing under certain in-game conditions and the issue which prevented the meals provided by the Kiana NPC from changing under certain conditions.

So, the Tears of the Kingdom glitch regarding frozen meat wasn’t the sole target of this update.

Nintendo is notorious for aggressively patching even the smallest of glitches, but the recently patched glitch was just one of many Tears of the Kingdom glitches players are yet to discover in the recently released game.