Willem Dafoe Beetlejuice 2 Character Revealed And It’s Totally Bizarre

Nothing is known about the plot of Beetlejuice 2 other than the fact that Lydia has a daughter now and The Ghost with the Most got married at some point in the last 35 years. Everything else is being kept tightly under wraps. We can probably assume, however, given Willem Dafoe’s description of his character as a detective, that there may be a mystery of some sort involved.

Perhaps Willem Dafoe and Michael Keaton team up as a pair of mismatched partners trying to break the same case. While a buddy cop movie wouldn’t be our first choice for Beetlejuice 2, it still beats the sequel we almost got back in the ’90s: Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian.

As of right now, Beetlejuice 2 is slated for a September 2024 release.