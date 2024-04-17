Western Animation Needs To Learn From Anime If It Wants To Survive

One of the more recent examples is Chris Pratt in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, cast as Mario, and his soon-to-be role of Garfield in The Garfield Movie. There are voice actors out there (or, in the case of Mario, the original voice actor) that can better mimic the voice we expect to hear from these characters. In anime, a voice actor is chosen based on their ability to fit the character’s voice and personality, and not on how popular the actor is.

Chris Pratt’s voice doesn’t fit either of the above characters, and he doesn’t have the skill to change his voice to consistently produce the right accent, and his attempts at doing so lead to the character having multiple accents throughout the movie. To be fair to Pratt, I am not sure if it’s his fault or the fault of his team for putting him in roles where there are distinct voices that he can’t recreate. If he was a minor character or a new character, such as in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, it wouldn’t be quite as bad.