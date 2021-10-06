Wentworth Miller Returning As Captain Cold

By Tyler Pisapia | 14 seconds ago

Wentworth Miller is going to reprise his role as Leonard Snart, better known as the infamous villain-turned-good-guy Captain Cold, when Legends of Tomorrow airs its 100th episode.

Deadline reports that Captain Cold will be back to his old tricks in the upcoming episode, which is set to air on Oct. 27, and that Wentworth Miller will make a rare appearance as Snart after exiting the show as a series regular at the conclusion of season 1. Although he’s returned to the Arrowverse a few times since, the return of the original Captain Cold is still a big deal for fans.

With the exception of Caity Lotz, who will direct the 100th episode, the entire first season cast is no longer a part of the show. While Legends of Tomorrow has done a pretty great job of making viewers care about each character who steps through its revolving door of cast members, none have been more beloved by fans than Wentworth Miller’s Captain Cold.

For those unfamiliar, Wentworth Miller got his start as Captain Cold on The Flash alongside his brother-in-arms Heatwave, played by his Prison Break co-star, Dominic Purcell. They were world-class criminals and, thanks to Snart’s cold gun, even a match for the Central City’s premier speedster. He routinely demonstrated that, although thievery was his occupation and ice was his weapon, he had a heart of gold. That’s why when Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) recruited the original line-up of Legends, Snart eventually decided to stick around. When the team was in danger, Snart sacrificed himself for the good of the team and has only been around in alternate timeline versions since.

How then will Legends of Tomorrow pull off bringing Wentworth Miller’s Leonard Snart back from the dead? Well, given that the show is perhaps the most comic-booky of the comic book shows, there are a ton of options. However, according to TV Line, it seems like the producers are opting for a good old fashion flashback. The 100th episode will see the Waverider’s intrepid A.I., Gideon, played by Amy Louise Pemberton, goes on a bit of a trip through her memory bank that the audience will get to see, offering a chance for some of the new cast members to see and even interact with some of the day one superheros who made up the Legends team.

Executive producer Phil Klemmer noted that it’s really the only way to get people like Wentworth Miller’s Leonard Snart on-screen again. Although Sara Lance has been around since the very beginning of the team, she simply hasn’t been in every room for every conversation. Gideon, on the other hand, kind of has.

The return to Legends of Tomorrow marks one of the first for Wentworth Miller after announcing on Instagram in July that he was formally diagnosed with autism one year prior. He noted on Instagram at the time that he was going to take a step back and really figure out what it means to be a part of that community. Now it seems he’s back and ready to get back in the action on Legends of Tomorrow.