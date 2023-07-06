By Charlene Badasie |

While there was never meant to be a WandaVision season two, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will effectively serve as a continuation of the series. The revelation was made by Debra Jo Rupp during an interview with Berkshire Magazine. The actress stars in the show as Sharon Davis, a Westview resident and wife of Todd who plays “Mrs. Hart” in the fictional WandaVision sitcom.

“It’s the second season of WandaVision for Marvel. It’s very much like American Horror Story, where each season is a whole new kind of a thing,” Rupp said about the upcoming project. “I was shocked when they called me because I really thought that [season one] would be it, and I was fine with that. But when they called, I got so excited because it’s a character I never get to play. She’s going to be great fun.”

When asked which aspect of the role she was excited about for WandaVision season two, Rupp was careful not to reveal too many details. “I cannot tell you. I am terrified of these people. They are the most secretive people on the face of the Earth. You are forbidden to talk about anything. I’m afraid they would come arrest me,” she said.

However, Rupp was able to confirm that Mrs. Hart would be a little different in WandaVision season two. “I am basically the same person that I was in Wandavision, Mrs. Hart, but in a different kind of a thing,” the actress explained. “We’ve shot in LA, and I’m packing now, as we speak, to go to Atlanta for two months to continue shooting.”

What is Agatha: Coven of Chaos About?

Created by Jac Schaeffer, Agatha: Coven of Chaos (or WandaVision season two) revolves around the titular witch Agatha Harkness portrayed by Kathryn Hahn. The series shares continuity with the franchise films, with Schaeffer assuming the role of head writer and lead director alongside Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in WandaVision

While the plot remains under wraps, Hahn previously described WandaVision season two as a magical superhero adventure. In the comics, Agatha Harkness is a powerful witch associated with the magical aspects of the Marvel Universe. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, she made her first appearance in Fantastic Four #94 in 1970.

Who is Agatha in the Marvel Comics?

Agatha has a complex history and was initially introduced as the nanny to Franklin Richards, the son of Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman of the Fantastic Four. She later revealed herself to be a centuries-old witch with vast magical abilities. Over the years, Agatha has been portrayed as a mentor, ally, and sometimes adversary to different Marvel characters, particularly the Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff.

Agatha played a significant role in shaping and guiding Wanda’s magical powers, providing her with knowledge and training. She has also been instrumental in helping Wanda understand and control her reality-altering abilities. Agatha’s long lifespan and vast magical knowledge create a vast possibility of storylines for WandaVision season two, aka Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Along with the return of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha and the introduction of Aubrey Plaza to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series has also cast Patti Lupone as Lilia Calderu, a long-standing ally of Doctor Strange and the guardian of the Book of Cagliostro. Fans are also hoping that Wanda Maximoff will appear in the series in some capacity.

The character’s fate was left unknown after she was defeated in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen, who brought the Scarlet Witch to life on screen, has skillfully avoided questions about her return in WandaVision season two (Agatha: Coven of Chaos). When asked directly, all the actress offered in terms of a response was, “I don’t… think I’ll come back.”

Filming on what we now understand is considered to be WandaVision season two began at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, in January 2023 and was completed in late May. Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2024. The series will consist of nine episodes as forms part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.