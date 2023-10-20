See Tim Allen Return To His Best Role For Disney

By Kevin C. Neece |

The new trailer for the upcoming second season of the Christmas-themed Disney+ series The Santa Clauses is out now and shows Tim Allen’s Santa Claus (also known as Scott Calvin) up against another villain who wants to take away the North Pole. Claiming to be the true Santa Claus, Magnum Antus (Eric Stonestreet) sets out this season to usurp Scott Calvin. The Calvin family is forced to defend the North Pole against this new threat in the trailer, which you can see below.

Tim Allen returns yet again as Santa Claus in a season which premieres 29 years after his debut in the role in the original film The Santa Clause in 1994. After three films, the franchise seemed to be dead, but was revived with the first season of The Santa Clauses on Disney+ last year. The new season will begin with a two-part premiere, dropping on the streamer on November 8.

The trailer features Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin bringing his whole family into the Santa Claus business, giving each of them special jobs at the North Pole and training his son to become the next Santa. But Magnum Antus has other plans, claiming to be the rightful Santa and saying that Scott Calvin is a fraud. His revenge, he says, will be swift but also sweet because, well, he is Santa Claus, after all.

Elizabeth Mitchell also returns this season alongside Tim Allen, playing his wife Carol, Mrs. Claus. In the trailer, she gets particularly excited about wielding a weapon called a Santa Blaster, about which Santa expresses particular unease. Should there really be a weapon at the North Pole, and if there is, should it be called the Santa Blaster?

We’re not sure there should be either, and leave it to Tim Allen to play a moment that goofy just perfectly. After almost three decades, the world of this series feels very dialed in and comfortable, both in its own rules and in its own wacky sense of humor. While the idea of someone else trying to take over the North Pole has been recycled in this franchise since the first sequel, this new season of the streaming series has a lot of energy, joy, and sincerely funny moments.

The Tim Allen Disney+ series actually strayed from the trope of someone trying to get rid of Calvin’s Santa Claus, with Santa himself seeking a replacement as he planned to retire. Clearly, that did not happen in the first season, but Santa is still planning for his son Cal to replace him eventually. Whether we will see that happen on screen at some point in this franchise, however, is anyone’s guess.

Joining Tim Allen and the usual cast this season is Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, along with Tracy Morgan, who appears as the Easter Bunny. Alan serves as an executive producer on the series, as do Rick Messina, Jason Winer, Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, and Jon Radler.