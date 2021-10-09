That ’90s Show Ordered By Netflix, But Returning Actors Are A Big Surprise

By Kristi Eckert | 13 seconds ago

The period sitcom That ‘70s Show was one of the peak shows that helped define comedic television over the course of its nearly decade-long run spanning from 1998 to 2006. It was a hilarious blend of modern humor and a cultural revival that was able to reel in a cross-generational audience. Since its series finale, there has yet to be a direct sequel to the show. However, according to Deadline, Netflix is about to change that. The streaming giant is flash-forwarding into the “future” and has ordered ten episodes for That ‘90s Show with two of the most integral original cast members set to reprise their roles.

The cast members slated to return for That ‘90s Show are none other than the matriarch and patriarch of That ‘70s Show, Kitty Forman (Debra Joe Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith). The specifics of each individual episode have yet to be disclosed. However, IGN detailed that the show will take place in the same fictional suburb as the original, Point Place, Wisconsin, and be set in the year 1995. The overarching story will follow Forman’s granddaughter, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), Leia Forman as typical teenage drama ensues after she goes to visit her grandparents during summer vacation.

Rupp and Smith aren’t the only originals who worked on the That ‘70s Show slated to return to work on That ‘90s Show. Today reported that the initial show’s creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, producer and showrunner Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company are all returning to help develop That ‘90s Show. However, as of now, there has been no confirmation as to whether or not fans can expect to see any other original cast members outside of Rupp and Smith return to the show in any capacity. Even so, Deadline did note that even though there has been no official confirmation of actors like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, and others returning, it still does remain a very real possibility.

Whether or not the likes of Ashton Kutcher or any of his other co-stars will make an appearance on That ‘90s Show still remains in question. However, that actor has recently been getting involved in a variety of other projects, including one that is set to land on Netflix in the future. Kutcher is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon and currently filming the identity-switching Netflix Original romantic comedy titled Your Place or Mine. The movie will mark Kutcher’s official return to acting and first feature-length film after an approximately 8-year-long hiatus.

If the revelation that, That ‘90s Show will be landing on Netflix at some point in the relatively near future is not exciting enough for those who lived through the decade, those longing to further reminisce about all of the idiosyncrasies of the what were the ’90s might get another shot to do so with a potential revival of Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Johnathan Frakes, the original host of the show, took to Twitter to tease a possible revival. However, little is known at this point about the capacity in which the show will return, when it will return, and to what platform.