Sylvester Stallone Just Celebrated A Huge Career Milestone

By Kristi Eckert | 15 seconds ago

Sylvester Stallone is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s living legends. He has been a household name since he first portrayed Rocky Balboa back in the 1970s. And, arguably so, he quite possibly might have single-handedly epitomized the use of the movie montage, having made songs like Eye of the Tiger and Hearts on Fire iconic hits. However, following the release of DC’s Suicide Squad, he reached a milestone that few actors have ever accomplished. Sylvester Stallone posted a screenshot of an article from Deadline acknowledging the actor for having achieved a box office hit for six decades in a row.

Check out the post and Sylvester Stallone’s heartfelt thank you below.

Deadline exclusively acknowledged the actor for topping the box office charts over the span of six decades. They pointed out that from the 1970s to the present, Sylvester Stallone has pumped out a total of 46 movies and that 20 of those were able to nab the number one spot. That means that nearly 50 percent of his films over the past 60 years have risen to the top, most notably movies like Rocky (1976), First Blood (1982), and The Expendables (2010).

Sylvester Stallone has clearly had a remarkable career, and he pointed out in his Instagram post that it would not have been possible had it not been for his fans. “It’s been a great career thanks to all of you! Keep punching, sly.” Not only have an impressive 20 of his movies reached the highest heights, but many of his movies have garnered multiple academy award accolades, as well. The New York Post Pointed out that while the first Rocky took best picture, another one of his classics, Cliffhanger received a trifecta of academy awards for best sound, sound effects, and visual effects.

Sylvester Stallone’s current box office smash, DC’s The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, was just released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on August 5, 2021, and it quickly rose to take the top spot. In the movie, Sylvester Stallone voiced the villainous King Shark. He also starred alongside Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), and John Cena (Peacemaker). Giant Freakin Robot emphasized that Gunn had promised this movie would be far superior (and more outrageous) than its predecessor, and judging by how successful the movie has been since its release is a good indicator that Gunn has made good on his promise.

Even at 75 years old, Sylvester Stallone is not slowing down. Apart from fans being able to currently see the acclaimed actor’s performance in The Suicide Squad, he also just wrapped up filming the movie Samaritan, which is about the resurgence of a long-missing superhero and is due to hit theaters sometime in 2022. Next, Stallone is poised to begin work on the movie Little America, which will depict an alternate future in which China owns the United States. Additionally, according to IMDb, it was just announced that fans of The Expendables can also look forward to a fourth installment of the franchise. However, no details have been revealed as to when that movie is slated to begin production.