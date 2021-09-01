See A Suicide Squad Member As A Terrifying Dr. Seuss Character

By Michileen Martin | 14 seconds ago

If you’ve seen The Suicide Squad then you know that, ironically, while the bestial Task Force X member Weasel (Sean Gunn) survives the film even though he appears to be the first one to die. Well a Twitter user apparently decided that after the supervillain died, he took a trip to another movie.

Twitter user Kegatron posted hilarious pictures yesterday of the only character in The Suicide Squad to have a tougher time with complete sentences than King Shark. Except instead of being alongside his temporary teammates, Weasel is superimposed over the iconic Dr. Seuss character, the Cat in the Hat. More specifically, Kegatron inserted Weasel into the 2003 film The Cat in the Hat in which Mike Meyers stars as the titular cat-man. You can see the pictures below.

The doctored photos take on an air of fairly vicious dark humor when you consider what little we learn about Weasel in The Suicide Squad. When the turncoat Blackguard (Pete Davidson) freaks out on the way to the fateful battle on the beach — worried about being sat next to who he believes is a werewolf — Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) calls Weasel “harmless,” while quickly correcting himself that the supervillain has killed “27 children.” And of course, in most of Kegatron’s images, the DC character is joined by the Cat in the Hat’s kid companions from the 2003 movie.

finally getting some validation through likes on social media, anyways, follow me I’m funny sometimes pic.twitter.com/cA0XPG7XD3 — Kegatron 🤖🍺 (@crocnate) August 11, 2021

In spite of appearing to drown on his way to his first Task Force X mission, Weasel is one of the few members of his team to survive the events of The Suicide Squad. While Savant (Michael Rooker) carries Weasel to shore and tells Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) he’s dead, just before the end credits, we see Weasel cough up water, open his eyes, and run off into the Corto Maltese jungle.

And even though The Suicide Squad has one of the highest body counts of any superhero film, Weasel isn’t the only unexpected Task Force X survivor. While appearing to be killed by Bloodsport (Idris Elba), John Cena’s Peacemaker is shown to be in rough shape, but still very much alive in a post-credits scene. We’ll see the ultraviolent vigilante “make peace” again in his upcoming HBO Max solo series.

On Monday night, The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn surprised fans with another revelation. During an online watch party, Gunn pointed out that TDK, aka the Detachable Kid (Nathan Fillion), is still alive when last we see him on screen.

Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn’t dead. @NathanFillion #TSSWatchParty — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2021

Another irony that almost certainly was not lost on James Gunn is that while Weasel survives The Suicide Squad, in the source material Weasel not only does the villain die during his first mission with Task Force X, but its during one of the bloodiest Suicide Squad missions in comic book history in terms of how many members make it back alive.

In 1988’s Doom Patrol and Suicide Squad Special #1, Weasel is part of a Suicide Squad team comprised of the Thinker, Mister 104, Psi, and Rick Flag. Of the entire team, Rick Flag is the only one to make it home alive. Weasel himself kills the Thinker but ripping his throat open. Toward the end of the comic the Thinker’s psychic helmet gets vengeance for its creator by murdering Weasel.