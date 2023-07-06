Shows And Movies Removed From Streaming That Are Now Impossible To Watch
The advent of streaming has seen both the good and the bad. The good is that you can find virtually any film or TV series to stream for your viewing pleasure. On the flip side, the creation of the many streaming sites has caused a financial output that can be a major burden on the wallet.
Another check on the negative side is that when a streaming site decides to remove a series or film, not much can be done about it. Sometimes, it makes finding and watching these shows impossible to watch.
Here are a few shows, for one reason or another, that were removed from their streaming sites. There is no word on if they will ever return to their respective sites or even be picked up by another, making it impossible to view them.
Gordita Chronicles
Gordita Chronicles tells the story of Carlota “Cucu” Castelli (Olivia Goncalves), a chubby girl (hence “gordita”) from the Dominican Republic who immigrates with her family to Miami, Florida. Set in the 1980s, the comedy series is narrated by an elder Cucu, who now is a reporter, as she looks back on her youth.
The series premiered on the streaming service HBO Max on June 23, 2022, and even though it was very well-received critically, by July 9, 2022, HBO Max canceled it. By December 2022, HBO Max removed the series.
Made for Love
Made for Love is a science fiction black comedy series based on the Alissa Nutting novel of the same name. The series follows a woman who has escaped her horrible 10-year marriage to a tech billionaire and is trying to start anew.
But as she begins her new life, she discovers that her husband had implanted in her brain a device that allows him to track her, watch her live, and tap into all of her “emotional data.” Made for Love became a streaming casualty when Warner and Discovery merged, and it was removed from HBO Max in December 2022.
Mrs. Fletcher
Kathryn Hahn plays Mrs. Fletcher, a single mom going through a mid-life crisis. As her son heads off to college, Fletcher discovers a sexual reawakening and fulfillment she did not get as a younger woman.
The series is based on the 2017 Tom Perrotta novel of the same name. Perrotta also created the series that lasted one season on HBO before being canceled. It has since been permanently removed from HBO Max.
Rosaline
Rosaline is a Hulu original film that offers a fun premise – Rosaline’s ex is Romeo, and her cousin is Juliet. Kaitlyn Deaver plays Rosaline, the jealous cousin who tries to come in between Romeo and Juliet.
The romantic comedy is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and has Kyle Allen playing Romeo and Isabela Merced playing Juliet. Despite being well-received, the film was removed from Disney+ on May 26, 2023.
Willow
The Disney+ Willow series was one of the highly anticipated shows to hit the streaming service that unfortunately did not pan out. Warwick Davis returned as the titular Willow, but the creators of the series failed miserably to recapture the magic that was the 1988 film.
Also returning from the original was Joanne Whalley as Sorsha (now a Queen) with Ellie Bamber as the grown Elora Danan. The series lasted one season on Disney+ and has since been removed from the streaming service.
Cheaper by the Dozen
Disney’s Cheaper by the Dozen was the third film adaptation that followed the 1950 and 2003 films. There was also a 2005 sequel.
In the 2022 version, Zack Braff takes the helm as Paul Baker while Gabrielle Union plays his wife, Zoey. The film follows a large, blended family as they go through the trials and tribulations of everyday life with such a huge family.
The film premiered on the Disney+ streaming service on March 16, 2022, and by May 2023, it was removed completely after the Disney+ and Hulu merge.
Marvel’s Runaways
The television series, Marvel’s Runaways, was created for the Hulu streaming service and based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The series tells the story of six teenagers with superpowers who unite to take on a common enemy – their parents.
The teens’ parents call themselves the Pride, a superpowered criminal organization whose tentacles are far-reaching. The series lasted three seasons but because of Disney’s cost-cutting measures, it was removed from Hulu in May 2023.