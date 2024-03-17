Stargate Should Be A Massive Franchise, What Went Wrong

Like many fans, my first exposure to the franchise was the 1994 movie Stargate which was far from a perfect first impression.

While the movie had great visual effects for the time and the connections between Egyptian mythology and science fiction were interesting the characters, plot, and dialogue feel flat. It felt like a series with great potential that wasn’t quite being realized.

The general response was similarly mixed on Stargate which was a box office hit but failed to impress critics. Raking in over $196 million the movie, the movie broke previous records for movies released during October.

However, critics panned the movie’s cliche and predictable plot, with the movie receiving mostly negative reviews. It’s sitting at 54% on Rotten Tomatoes.