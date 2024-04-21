Star Trek Villains Behind Latest Mystery Revealed

To really understand this wild theory, you need to first understand a bit about Section 31. This secret organization has existed since the very first days of Starfleet, and they are authorized to do whatever is necessary in order to protect the Federation from various threats. Accordingly, we know that Section 31 (an organization with no real oversight) has performed everything from routine assassinations to attempted genocide.

Section 31 played a major role in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, but we haven’t seen or heard of them since the show jumped forward in time to the 32nd century. However, the most recent episode, “Jinaal,” featured a Trill scientist from the 24th century revealing that an unnamed Federation president recruited him and a team of five other scientists to research Progenitor technology. We have a pretty good idea of who this president is, and it’s someone who once had a Section 31 agent in his cabinet.