Star Trek’s Most Famous Drink Makes No Sense

The closest the show ever got to explaining how synthehol works is that it can be broken down by a special enzyme in the human body, allowing someone to go from wasted to stone-cold sober at a moment’s notice. That sounds neat and all, but how does somebody mentally control what this enzyme does and when it does it? It’s not like we can mentally control our enzymes now, and there is no indication of how or why humanity would suddenly be able to do so in the 24th century.