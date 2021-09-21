The US Space Force Will Wear Battlestar Galactica Uniforms

By Kristi Eckert | 19 seconds ago

The United States Space Force, the sixth division of the United States Armed Forces and sister branch to the United States Air Force, has just unveiled prototype pictures of their new uniforms. The unveiling happened at the Air Force Association’s Air Space & Cyber conference currently taking place in National Harbor, Maryland. Judging by the look of the new uniform, it seems as though the Space Force has taken a great deal of inspiration from the iconic science fiction show, Battlestar Galactica (2004), “So Say We All”.

The Space Force uniform is characterized by a deep navy blue, with six silver buttons going down the middle of the jacket in a diagonal, which is very similar to both the color and cut of the uniform worn by the cast of Battlestar Galactica. It’s easy to see the similarities when comparing the Space Force’s Lt. Col. Alison Gonzalez modeling the prototype at the event to the uniform that Candice McClure (Anastasia Dualla) wore on the show. Take a look below.

Lt. Col. Alison Gonzalez Candice McClure (Anastasia Dualla)

Closer inspection reveals just how similar the Space Force and Battlestar Galactica uniforms are. Even the accents around the cuffs, although differing in color, are very reminiscent of what was worn on the classic science fiction show. The lapel pins and other insignia designations are also placed in very similar spots. Have a look at Edward James Olmos (Admiral William Adama) next to another member of the Space Force.

Edward James Olmos (Admiral William Adama) Space Force Member

Additionally, according to Military.com, Battlestar Galactica isn’t the only science-fiction franchise set in space that people have been comparing the new Space Force uniforms to. In particular, the one worn by Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) in the movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982). Even though Kirk’s uniform is a deep red in that film and lacks the buttons that the force uniform has, the cut of the jacket is very similar.

Even though no official statements have been made regarding whether or not the Space Form uniforms were inspired by Battlestar Galactica or even another show, it is fitting to think that they were, especially given all of the obvious similarities between the uniforms. Battlestar Galactica hasn’t been on the air since 2009, but it still remains an iconic much-beloved show in the science fiction space. There have even been attempts to reboot the series recently; thus if the Space Force did intend to pay homage to such a well-loved series it could do a lot to bolster their image.

Public opinion, in recent months, regarding the Space Force has been on shaky ground. The agency has fallen victim to the ongoing political battles between the United States’ two most prominent parties and as a result its reputation and the way the public views its presence is steeply divided. So, it could stand to reason that a uniform based on a popular television show unrelated to any political differences could offer some common ground and have the ability to invoke more positive feelings towards the Space Force across the board.